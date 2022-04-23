Resign If You Have Political Ambitions, Sanwo-Olu Tells Aides, Others

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has ordered political appointees and civil workers who want to run for electoral office in 2023 to resign from their current positions.

According to a memo released by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service,

appointees who want to be delegates to political parties’ primaries for elective posts in 2023 were also invited to provide their resignation letters to the Secretary of State Government.

Also, all persons seeking elective offices were required to put in their letters of resignation.

The change was in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, according to a memo with the reference number CIR/HOS/’22/Vol.1/017.

Part of the memo read, “It is hereby notified for general information, in line with the recently amended Electoral Act and provision of rule 040524 of the Lagos State Public Service Rules (2015), that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has approved the release of all political appointees who are delegates to the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential primaries election, including those who are holding positions in the party as well as public servants who may wish to engage in partisan political activities or seek elective offices.

“Accordingly, all persons seeking elective offices are required to put in their letters of resignation. Similarly, letters of resignation by all other categories of political appointees and public servants should be submitted no later than 19th April 2022.”