Explosion Rocks Beer Parlour In Yobe

One person was killed and about 7 others sustained injuries when explosion rocked a beer parlour known as “Gidan Amarya” in Gashua, headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Residents told our correspondent that a huge sound was heard across many parts of the town at about 8pm on Sunday.

Abdu Sheriff, a shop owner close to the Area, said many people scampered for safety.

“I heard the sound while we were observing our Isha prayers and immediately we finished, we rushed into our houses to hide.”

“After some moments, we were informed that the explosion hit a beer parlour that is in a neighbouring community.”

Authorities in the local government confirmed the incident.

The Executive Chairman of Bade local government, Sanda Kara Bade, said he had mobilised security team into the scene and ordered for investigation to unravel the root cause of the explosion.

He said the injured victims were evacuated for treatment at government facility.

It is unclear the group behind the explosion, which happened two days after suspected Boko Haram insurgents slaughtered about 10 persons at ‘Kwari’, a brothel in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe.

Last week, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for attacks on two bars in Taraba State.

Yobe residents have asked the government to consider banning bars, beer parlours since they are becoming target of attacks.