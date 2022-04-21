Growing Up, I Was Brainwashed Into Thinking, Celine Dion, Akon, Angelina Jolie Were Nigerians —Bimbo Ademoye

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has recalled how they brainwashed her as a kid.

The gorgeous thespian, who grew up in the ghetto, said the lies an area brother told her about some foreign celebrities almost destroyed her life.

Bimbo Ademoye stated that while growing up, the brother made her believe superstars like Angelina Jolie, Celine Dion, and Akon were all from Nigeria.

She added that a certain area brother, Femi, told her these celebrities have their Nigerian traditional names as Angelica Jubril, Celina Odion, and Akanni Muftau.

“Growing up in the hood nearly finished my life. I was brainwashed into thinking akon, Celine dion and Angelina Jolie were Nigerians,” she wrote.

“Boda femi told me akon was akanni muftau, Celine dion is calabar and her real name was celina odion, Angelina Jolie was angelica jubril,” Bimbo Ademoye added.

She later insulted the said brother, calling him a fool. “Boda femi, with all due respect, ori yin o da egbon,” she wrote.

Bimbo Ademoye made this disclosure on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.