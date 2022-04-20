Insecurity: Things Are Getting Worse Than In 2015 – Diri

On Tuesday, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri bemoaned the country’s security concerns, noting that things have worsened since the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed office in 2015.

The governor said the degree of insecurity in the north is concerning while receiving chiefs of certain security agencies at the Government House in Yenagoa.

While noting that when one part of the country is in trouble, other parts of the country are equally affected, Diri called the recent wave of terrorist killings in Nigeria a major setback for the country, where lives can be taken at will.

“I am sure that you will agree that things are worse now than in 2015. The Federal Government has to redouble its effort. Otherwise, the joker card is with the people of Nigeria. They know what to do come 2023,” the governor said.

“When one part of the country is sick, it affects the other parts. Kaduna and other states in the North are sick security-wise and it is affecting other parts of the country. Nigeria is very close to Thomas Hobbes’ ‘state of nature’ where life is described as nasty, brutish and short. The Federal Government has to do something to keep us away from the Hobbesian state.”