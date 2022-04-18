Insecurity: Imo Will Overcome Current Travails, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has expressed confidence that the state will overcome its current difficulties.

Uzodimma offered the assurance in his Easter address at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area, according to the governor’s Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, in a press release on Sunday.

The death of innocent individuals, the burning of public and private property, the burning of police stations, and the murdering of police officers are only a few of the problems listed by Uzodimma.

He invited the crowd to join him in pleading with God to touch the hearts of those who perpetrated the violence, urging them to repent in the spirit of Easter “as we commemorate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.”

He said the killings in some sections of the state were politically motivated, notwithstanding accusations from some quarters that they were carried out by the banned Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to him, the state’s threat had little effect on opposition leaders’ personal property, implying that politicians could not be absolved of the killings and willful destruction of property.

He urged those responsible for the heinous actions to repent swiftly before the government pursues them, adding that the slaughter of innocent Imo people must cease immediately.