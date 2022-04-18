Buhari’s Critics Divided Nigeria With Unguarded Words, Says Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, has cleared his boss, Muhammadu Buhari, of accusations that his leadership style has led to the country’s divide.

On Sunday, the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, strongly criticized Buhari for the country’s insecurity, corruption, and disunity.

In his Easter Message, headlined ‘To rebuild a shattered nation: The Easter metaphor,’ Kukah expressed his dissatisfaction.

According to the bishop, while corruption reigns supreme in Nigeria, every area of life has been ruined.

However, in a veiled response to Kukah’s strong criticism of Buhari’s administration on Monday, the presidential spokesperson said it was strange that individuals who are responsible for causing division in Nigeria through their words are now accusing the President of the same crime.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Adesina wrote, “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”