Insecurity: Why Northern Elders Are Angry With Buhari – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has slammed the Northern Elders Forum for calling for President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign over the country’s insecurity concerns.

He also claimed that the NEF’s attitude was created out of members’ frustration after they were reportedly left out of Buhari’s administration.

On Thursday, Adesina revealed this in a piece titled “Hiding beneath the canopy of insecurity,” which he uploaded on his official Facebook page.

NEF had demanded Buhari quit on Tuesday, citing his failure to deliver security in the country.

However, in response to the NEF’s position in his piece, Adesina claimed that the NEF was made up of “self-seeking individuals” who wanted to get the better of the regime following Buhari’s political victory in 2015.

He wrote, “The point of interest today is the hackneyed calls on President Buhari to resign over the country’s security challenges, the latest coming from a so-called Northern Elders Forum (NEF), a group I’d once described as “Generals without troops.”

“The Forum is largely made of angry, bitter, self-seeking individuals, who had thought they would be leading President Buhari by the nose when he emerged in 2015. In fact, key personalities in the group made strenuous efforts to be part of the administration. When they didn’t succeed, they became adversaries.

“It is on record that NEF had always opposed the Buhari administration since its gambit failed, and before the 2019 presidential election, it openly endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party as next President.

“And that completely vitiates whatever position the Forum adopts today. It is partisan, bilious, by no means neutral. It is from a self-serving standpoint.”