Ojudu: I Nominated Osinbajo To Be Tinubu’s Attorney-General… He’s Passionate About Federalism

Babafemi Ojudu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on political matters, says he has recommended Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to be Bola Tinubu’s attorney-general.

In an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Ojudu said Osinbajo and Tinubu discussed about federalism for approximately an hour when they met.

According to the presidential adviser, Osinbajo did a good job as Tinubu’s attorney-general for eight years.

“If I support Osinbajo, he deserves to be supported; I’ve known him since 1989. And in 1999, when I worked for Ahmed Bola Tinubu to become governor, he asked me if I knew someone who would become a good attorney-general and I said I have a lawyer who is smart and principled and he said go and call him,” he said.

“We sat down with him for one hour talking about federalism and the man [Osinbajo] for eight years proved himself. I was vindicated. He is comfortable with the young and old. He is comfortable with new technology and always coming out with solutions to problems. It doesn’t cost me anything to align with such a person.

“I’m looking for a better society where people don’t pile all the resources into their personal account. I have the right to support that kind of person.”

If Buhari backs Tinubu for president, the former senator says he’ll return to the farm.

“Never. You can take it from me. Make a note of it today. Back to the farm I’d go. “I won’t work for you if I don’t believe in you,” he stated.