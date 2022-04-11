Osinachi: Frank Edwards Reacts As Kemi Olunloyo Claims He Was Late Singer’s Secret Lover

Famous Nigerian gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, has reacted online after journalist Kemi Olunloyo made some posts about his alleged relationship with the late Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The death of fast-rising Nigerian gospel singer set social media ablaze on Saturday, April 9, 2022, as controversies and outrage spread over the cause of her death.

Frank Edwards’ attempt to give a clarification on the matter riled Olunloyo up as she tagged him ‘stupid’ while alleging that he was the late singer’s secret lover.

Kemi resorted to Twitter to criticize the singer for supposedly being Osinachi Nwachukwu’s lover which ultimately drove her husband nuts and perhaps became the catalyst for her death.

Taking to his Twitter page, Frank simply reacted to Olunloyo’s tweet with several laughter emoticons.

See a screenshot of his post below: