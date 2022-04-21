Rapper, A$AP Rocky Released On $550K Bond After Arrest Over 2021 Shooting Incident

Following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting, American rapper, A$AP Rocky has been released on $550K bond.

After he was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport, the rapper was seen leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, April 20.

The rapper was arrested on a charge of “assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)” in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. He was released later Wednesday on a $550,000 bond, jail records show.

On the night of November 6, two acquaintances were arguing in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot,” police said. “The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky,” according to police.

The alleged victim claimed Rocky shot at him several times, and at least one bullet grazed his left hand.

It was also reported that police executed a search warrant at the “Praise the Lord” rapper’s Los Angeles home, using a battering ram to enter the property, and leaving with one box of potential evidence.

The case, according to the LAPD, will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to multiple reports, the rapper, who is the boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was returning to California from Barbados, where he was on vacation before his arrest.