Train Attack: Terrorists Yet To Request Ransom – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja on security developments in his state following the terror attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday night.

The governor told State House media that the president had informed him that tough measures were being taken to stop terrorists and bandits from operating in Kaduna and beyond.

Security services, he claims, have been working feverishly to free victims of Monday night’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train from their kidnappers.

He disclosed that the president had reassured him that drastic measures were being taken to check the activities of terrorists and bandits in the state and beyond.

El-Rufa’i, who spoke in Hausa language, disclosed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

“The President assured me that necessary steps would be taken on the matter and this thing will be brought to an end in few months, and security agents are already carrying out surveillance around where these criminals are and, by the grace of God, they will be rounded up.

“But as you know, the government will always take precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of citizens, therefore, except the victims are rescued unhurt, the airforce and ground troops will not be able to confront the criminals. So to avoid any colossal damage, the captives have to be freed first,” he said.

“Well, the families of those kidnapped have been contacted while some of the captives themselves have called their loved ones, saying they are doing well and they are being taken care of. But the gunmen have not shown any sign of collecting ransom,” he added.