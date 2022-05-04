2023: Ayade Asks Appointees To Resign, Set To Reshuffle Cabinet

Professor Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross River State, has ordered his appointees seeking elective positions to resign with effect from Thursday, May 5, as he prepares to reorganize his cabinet.

His Special Adviser for Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, issued the order on Wednesday.

The Governor directed that “any political appointee currently serving in his government who wishes to pursue an elective seat in the upcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so,” according to the statement.

“He, however, added that such appointees should turn in their resignation on or before noon of May 5, 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“His Excellency, the Governor, wishes to thank these political appointees for their invaluable service to the state and prays God to bless their future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, the governor was set to reshuffle his cabinet. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, the state Governor, Sir Ben Ayade is set to carry out a major cabinet reshuffle in a bid to ensure that the administration indeed finishes strong as it enters the last lap of its lifespan.

“Towards this end, permanent secretaries of all the ministries, agencies, and departments are hereby directed to prepare to render an assessment of all the various political appointees in the MDAs.

“The assessment will be on attendance and the commitment of the appointees to work.”