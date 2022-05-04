Atedo Peterside: I’m Supporting SDP… The Party’s Manifesto Is Good For Nigeria

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and president of the Anap Foundation, has declared his support for the Social Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to Peterside, he thought over seven things before deciding to support the SDP.

He mentioned the party manifesto and how appropriate it is for Nigeria at this time, as well as the quality of the party’s national leadership, his own assessment of the party’s acceptability at the local/ward level, and the party leadership’s commitment and willingness to practice internal democracy.

Peterside is a co-convener of GoNigeria — an initiative that promotes good governance and encourages the youth to get actively involved in politics.

The initiative encourages youths and Nigerians to take part in the electoral process by going to register for their permanent voter cards (PVCs) in preparation for the 2023 elections.