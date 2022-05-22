2023 Presidency: Wike Woos Abia PDP Delegates, Pledges To Protect Interest Of Igbos

Rivers State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful Nyesom Wike has committed to defending the interests of Igbos if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

He made the vow during a visit to the PDP delegates in Abia State on Saturday, where he also met with the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Umuahia.

According to Wike, he is the only PDP presidential candidate who has officially declared Igbos’ interests.

The Rivers governor also announced the end of his presidential campaign ahead of the opposition’s primaries on May 28.

“I am coming to run for President, not just on account of my own, a lot of my friends put heads together to say ‘look it is important that you lead this battle to rescue Nigeria’” he said.

“I say so with all amount of seriousness and I challenge anybody who is from the southern part of Nigeria, the South-South or South-East. check all of us, who can even defend the interests of Ndi Igbos?”