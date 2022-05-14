Akinwumi Adesina ‘Submits’ APC Presidential Form

The expression of interest and presidential nomination forms of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has reportedly been submitted to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

TheCable could not immediately ascertain if Adesina submitted the form himself or if it was done on his behalf, as his aides failed to respond to enquiries on the matter.

Also Read: Olawepo-Hashim Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

Adesina is expected to contest the ruling party’s ticket with the likes of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos.

Delegates of the ruling party are expected to pick a presidential candidate between May 30 and June 1.

Bashir Ahmad, a presidential spokesman, confirmed that the AfDB president has submitted his forms.