Deborah: I’m Not Afraid To Take A Stand On Critical Issues, Says Atiku On Deleted Tweet

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he is not afraid to speak out on important matters.

Atiku was responding to anger on social media after deleting a tweet on the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student at Sokoto’s Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Deborah was murdered by a mob for blasphemy.

Atiku had condemned the killing in the removed post, stating that all those responsible for the victim’s death must face justice.

Speaking on why the post was taken down, Atiku said he did not authorise it.

Also Read: Osinbajo: Debora’s Death Deeply Distressing, Very Unfortunate

The PDP presidential hopeful spoke when he paid a consultative visit to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, at the government house, Benin.

“Every tweet has to get my approval. Unfortunately, this tweet, because I was travelling all over Nigeria, did not have my approval. So, I said it should be taken out. That every tweet must have my express approval,” Atiku said.

“I am not a person that is afraid to take a stand on issues. You know the stand I took on sharia. I was pelted and abused in the north but then, how long did the sharia last?

“I told them they were having political sharia. I was vilified. They threw stones at me, and that didn’t make me change my position as far as sharia is concerned. But where is the sharia today?

“So, the only thing that went wrong with that tweet was that it wasn’t authorised by me.”