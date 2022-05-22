Amosun: If I Am President, Jigawa Will Be One Of Nigeria’s Food Baskets

Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun and presidential hopeful for the All Progressives Congress (APC), says if elected, he will increase Jigawa state’s agricultural potential.

Amosun made the remarks during a meeting with Jigawa APC delegates in Dutse, the state capital, on Friday.

Jigawa is well-known for its dense population of date palm fields.

Speaking about his goals for the state, Amosun stated that the date palm business in the state will be boosted and that farmers will learn new methods and skills to improve productivity.

“If elected, we will make Jigawa one of the food baskets of Nigeria. We will do this by making sure that we feed Nigerians with quality date palm and provoke its exportation to West Africa,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“So, on May 29 and 30, I need your support, Jigawa delegates. I will count on your support, and even if you don’t see on those days, remember what we discussed.”