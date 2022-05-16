Buba Galadima: Kwankwaso Unopposed In Race For NNPP Presidential Ticket

Buba Galadima, a former member of the board of trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that Rabiu Kwankwaso is the unopposed presidential hopeful of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Galadima stated that the former Kano governor is the only person who purchased the presidential nomination form of the NNPP.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, the one-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said the growing prominence of NNPP is making other political parties jittery.

“There are only two political parties in Nigeria today: NNPP and the rest. It is the winning party,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Put Sentiments Aside,’ Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Elect The Best In 2023

It is 22 years old but reinvented two months ago. We’ve seen [shivers] across the spines of all those that you fear because they know that our candidate will be the next president of Nigeria, God willing.”

When asked to name the candidate, he said: “We have our forms, we have closed the sale of forms. Only one person bought the form to become president, so he is unopposed.

“[He is] the only candidate in Nigeria who is sure that is going to be on the ballot come March 2023.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the only politician in Nigeria that has got the CV that nobody has among all the flock that are running across the country.

“He was deputy speaker of the house of representatives, he was a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was defence minister, he was ambassador plenipotentiary. He was governor of Kano for eight years.

“No Nigerian today has got that qualification and he has got a pedigree of performance.”