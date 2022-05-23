Insecurity: This Govt Will Not Rest Until Peace Is Fully Restored In Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-echoed his government’s resolve to restore peace to every part of the country.

Buhari stated this on Monday during the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day/Reunion 2022 held at the NAF base in Kano.

“This government would not rest until peace and security are fully restored to our nation,” he said in his speech.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Saraki Promises To End Insecurity, Says He Is Most Qualified Candidate

The President, who congratulated the NAF and other security agencies for their sacrifices toward peace, assured of his government’s continued support.

“I want to assure you that your sacrifices are well appreciated by Nigerians,” Buhari stated.