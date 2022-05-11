Moghalu Pays N25m For ADC Presidential Forms

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Tuesday in Abuja, formally joined the 2023 presidential race after paying N25m to obtain the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Moghalu told newsmen at the ADC national secretariat that politics in Nigeria should be detribalised for the nation to grow and take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He stated that competent leaders are found in all tribes and religions, and that it was high time technocrats, intellectuals and experienced people took power from Nigeria’s career politicians.

He promised to tackle insecurity, inflation and the rotten education sector, among other challenges facing the country.