Nigeria’ll Work Best When We’re United, Says Osinbajo

On Saturday in Zamfara, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the country works best when citizens work together to construct a sustainable future.

He also stated that as Vice President and aspiring President, his ultimate goal for the country is balance and fairness.

Osinbajo was speaking to stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara and Katsina states on Sunday, according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, as part of consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary elections on May 29 and 30.

The statement is titled ‘In Zamfara, Katsina, Emirs tell Osinbajo ‘we are behind you,’ describe him as a bridge-builder and needed, experienced leader.’

He said “One of the most important things for our country is that we must be united, there is no other way. The reason is that the greatness of this country depends on our numbers and diversity.

“If you look at other African countries, many of them are smaller than states in Nigeria. This is a country that works best when we are together. Despite religion and tribe, every one of us must come together. I look forward to ensuring that our country becomes one that is truly great. But it can only realise its true potential, if we all work together to achieve that potential.

“I know that this country can be united, because the people of this country want to be united and work together. If we are united in this country, everything will work easily. For me, one of the most important things is fairness and balance,” Prof. Osinbajo told the delegates.”