Plateau APC Delegates Will Vote For You, Lalong Tells Amaechi

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong said the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates will vote for presidential hopeful Rotimi Amaechi in the party’s primary poll.

Lalong said Amaechi has done a lot for the people of the state during a meeting with Amaechi and APC delegates at the government house in Jos on Friday.

“You are the first presidential aspirant to come and see us. When I invited others to come, they said they can’t come to Plateau because it would be a waste of time because Plateau people will not vote for them, but will vote for Amaechi,” the governor said.

“So, you didn’t need to talk much. We want to rely on somebody that has done it before. We are telling you so that you would not waste your time to come back for campaigns. We have made our decision. You have done a lot for our people.

“You assisted each of the northern states to do registration for the APC and we updated our registration. When we came back to Plateau to contest the general election, nobody supported us, but you did.

“I was the governor and I was a candidate but you said no, as a friend, I like Plateau people and I must do my best. You invested in Plateau people and out of nowhere, we won the election. Not only myself, we have many members in the house of assembly, we have members in the national assembly. Something that nobody gave to us, you gave to us.”