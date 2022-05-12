We’ll Be More Lethal In Dealing With Threats To Nigeria, Says Army Chief

Chief of army staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya has stated that the Nigerian Army will be more resolute and lethal in dealing with “perceived, future adversaries and threats” to the country.

Yahaya spoke on Wednesday at a fire power and tactical maneuver demonstration in line with activities of a seven-day ‘Combat Arms Week Training’ at the Jaji military cantonment in Kaduna state.

Yahaya, represented by Victor Ezugwu, commander of the infantry corps, stated that it is time for adversaries “to rethink their business” because the army will “bring in the full wrath of its strength”.

He added that in dealing decisively with perceived, future adversaries and threats, the army will ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

“We will employ our strength to bear on any of the adversaries refusing to stop the carnage they are causing in the country,” he said.

“The level of insecurity and collateral damage the adversaries are wreaking on humans and resources in the country is bad and we are going to deal decisively with them.”