2023: Idoma Governor achievable – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that the prospect of an Idoma person emerging as governor of the State in the future is achievable.

Governor Ortom spoke on Tuesday when he received a delegation of the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, led by AVM Monday Morgan rtd, who paid him a solidarity visit at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Also Read: 2023: Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate

The Governor stated that he remained committed to the unity of Benue towards upholding justice, equity and fairness for all people of the State, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

He acknowledged that so far, BRM had achieved enlightenment in the quest for an Idoma governor but enjoined the group to employ persuasion, dialogue, negotiation and eschew militancy, intimidation, victimization or blackmail, which he noted will not build confidence.