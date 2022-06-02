2Face’s Babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye Reacts As Annie Idibia Celebrates Son

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of the babymamas to Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has expressed appreciation to Annie Idibia after celebrating her son’s induction.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

The excited mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate her first child’s induction into a school leadership role as social prefect.

Sumbo Adeoye said the values they have instilled into her son over the years give them great hope that their son would show forth light amidst the current trends happening among teenagers and young adults in Nigeria.

She wrote: “Such an honor to attend our first child’s induction into this leadership role as a social prefect.

“The values we have instilled into him over the years, gives me great hope that amidst the horrible things currently trending and happening amongst teenagers, adolescence and young adults in Nigeria, he will show forth the light and spread his own quota to positively influence young people within his school.

“Thank you Jesus for the gift of Nino. Ever living God, you are so real to my family and I”

Reacting to the post, Annie Idibia stormed the comment section to celebrate her stepson and appreciate Sumbo Adeoye for doing a good job.

Annieidibia1 wrote: “Fabulous Big Congrats Son Weldon Mama”

Sunmboadeoye reacted to Annie’s comment and wrote: “@annieidibia1 Aww thanks so much. Your son appreciates you o”