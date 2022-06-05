Air Peace Offers Free Flight To Man Who Celebrated Entering Plane For The First Time At 25

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Chukwuma Ezeh, a young Nigerian enterpreneur, recently went viral after celebrating flying in an airplane for the first time in his life.

Chukwuma Ezeh, 25, recalled how, nine years ago, while still working as an apprentice, he began fantasizing about the day he would board an airplane.

His dream became a reality a few days ago, and he took to Twitter to share photos of it.

Fortunately for the young entrepreneur, Air peace saw his viral tweet and offered him a free flight the next time he travels by flight.

”First flight.

9 years ago, I had just moved into my master’s house which was close to Asaba airport.

I would wash my oga’s clothes at the back of the house & watch planes fly past as they descend towards the airport.

“One day” I kept muttering to myself.

That day was today,” his celebratory tweet read.

Air Peace, in a tweet on his official handle, stated that his story was a captivating one.

It wrote; ”Hello Chukwuma, Your story is very captivating and your next flight with us is free. A free return ticket to any of our domestic routes. Your peace, our goal”

