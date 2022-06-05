Burna Boy Buys New Ferrari To Replace The One He Crashed In Lekki

Nigerian Grammy-award winning singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has splashed millions of Naira on a new car barely four months after crashing the first one.

Recall that Burna Boy was involved in a bad accident with his first Ferrari in February.

Burna Boy also confirmed the news of the accident on his Instagram page stating that his leg was hurt but he was fine.

Taking to his Snapchat a few hours ago, Burna Boy revealed he has got a new Ferrari.

Reacting to the post some social media users congratulated Burna Boy while others claimed insurance covered up the loss of the first car.

sweetest__sophie wrote: “In this life have money or u go suffer”

promixs wrote: “Auto Insurance got him covered”

nobul_n wrote: “Ritualism, Burnaboy is doing ritualism. Nothing you wan tell me”

bis0larh wrote: “Where una dey see this mone”

aaronitems wrote: “It’s called insurance”

daddyfreeze wrote: “Same one, just wrapped white. Check the interior and the calipers”

rosythrone wrote: Later someone will say “money doesn’t give happiness” make broke man hear an, u go collect