ASUU’ll Call Off Strike Soon, Says Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has stated that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would soon be called off.

He, however, noted that there are no plans to establish an alternative payment table for all the labour unions in tertiary institutions.

He disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Despite four months into the strike already, Ngige assured Nigerians that efforts were underway to resolve the ongoing dispute largely fueled by payment platforms.

Ngige argued that the Federal Government was indeed engaging with ASUU, despite notions that it has been snubbing the union.