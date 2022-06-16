BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Was Hurt, When You Threw Me Under The Bus’ – JayPaul Fumes At Saskay

The tenth episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion was all about the ‘situationship’ of Saskay, Jaypaul and Cross.

The show started with a clip of Saskay and Peace discussing her situation with Jaypaul and then there were moments between Saskay and Cross too.

Saskay said she liked both JayPaul and Cross but the situation was beginning to overwhelm her.

When asked by the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to respond to the short clip, Saskay said she knew what she wanted and didn’t want to use grown-up men in their 30s to play her game.

Saskay also said she thought she could be friends with both JayPaul and Cross without having an emotion.

On his part, Jaypaul said he looked forward to a beautiful friendship with Saskay outside the house and wanted to see her win but that didn’t really happen.

After hearing comments about him and Saskay outside the house, he wanted Saskay to come out and say something like “Jaypaul was a great person” but that didn’t happen.

According to JayPaul, he still loved Saskay genuinely despite the consistent attack from her fan base but she threw him under the bus and betrayed him.

Jaypaul added that he had expected Sasakay to defend him but she didn’t and she often referred to him as ‘Just a friend’ during her media rounds which hurt him.

Reacting, Saskay said she never ignored him but she needed time to know what she wanted.

Ebuka asked: “Where are you guys now?”

Jaypaul said: “We just see and say hi. A friend checks up on their friend. I check up on her, she doesn’t. I don’t think we’re friends.”

Saskay: “I do check up on him…. I’ve never denied you”