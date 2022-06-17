BBNaija Reunion: Pere, Cross, Jackie B Speak On Tega’s Illicit Affair With Boma

At the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion last night, some of the ex-housemates spoke about the romantic relationship between Tega and Boma.

Recall that during the reality TV show, Tega and Boma shared some bed movements which generated outrage on social media.

Speaking on the issue, Micheal said the situation was touchy, Boma and Tega are two consenting adults and it’s well within their right to display such an act on National TV and live with the consequences.

Kayvee said: “They’re both adults, but in the context of the society we are in, it’s a problem…. I thought to myself that they were both making a mistake.”

Also reacting, Pere said he never thought Tega was really married but it was her thing and a strategy.

Cross agrees with Pere and Jackie B said she thought it was her strategy, even before Boma.

On his part, Boma said his relationship with Tega was part of his game and he knew Tega was not married but the ex-housemates were not aware.

Boma said: “It was still part of the game and at the time, I knew what nobody knew (we were friends). She has told me the marriage wasn’t ‘there’ like it wasn’t going on. But no one knew that.”

“I just felt people were going to hate me regardless of what happened. I came from the States, had over 200k followers and was verified”

Responding, Tega said she’s been separated since 2020 and had a conversation with her ex, telling him that whatever happens in the show, he should stay out of it.

She said: “I didn’t go into the show as married. I went in as separated.”

“If he (my ex-husband) had stuck with the conversation we had before the house, I believe all of this wouldn’t have happened.”

Tega added that their friendship was genuine and there was no feeling between her and Boma outside the house.

Jaypaul said he knew about Tega’s marriage before the house, but didn’t know she’s been separated.