BBNaija Reunion: Tega Issues Strong Warning To Fans And Viewers

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion is finally here and fans are ready for all the drama and fun from the former Housemates.

Many of the former Housemates didn’t disappoint as they all stunned in lovely outfits for the premiere of the show last night.

However, Tega has issued a stern warning to fans and views of the show following the commencement.

In a post on Twitter, Tega said viewers are shown what they want to see.

According to Tega, the reality TV show is a social experiment, hence before anyone attempts to drag any of the housemates online, they should understand it’s a movie.

She wrote: “As we begin… just know that you are shown what you want to see, there is a bring down to lift another, it’s a mind game, it’s a social experiment, so before you drag anyone, just know this is just a movie.. watch and enjoy the Bants and cruise”