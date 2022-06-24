Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Flaunts New Ride

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has acquired a Land Rover Defender, 90 XS.

The Nigerian disc jockey took to her Instagram stories to show off her new luxury whip.

She also revealed that anyone that knows how much she loves cars would know that driving a truck has always been her dream.

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of a Nigerian business man, Femi Otedola.

In October 2021, Cuppy enrolled for a master’s degree in African Studies at the University of Oxford, She is currently pursuing the programme.