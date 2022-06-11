Buratai: How To End Insecurity In Nigeria

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has offered measures capable of addressing the menace of insecurity facing Nigeria, saying that everybody’s participation in achieving a peaceful nation is necessary.

Buratai, a former Chief of Army Staff, spoke on Saturday at a one-day symposium on National security, organised by Arewa House in Kaduna, with the theme ‘Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: Way Forward’.

He explained that the comprehensive approach should also entail the involvement of critical stakeholders from the society, such as religious leaders, youths, teachers, women, civil society, media, law enforcement as well as the security and intelligence agencies.

“There is a need for the public to be constantly sensitised and enlightened on their roles as stakeholders in the security architecture of the country through agencies such as the National Orientation Agency, among others,” he said.

Buratai also said that the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) would mitigate the challenge of lack of specialised equipment and platforms for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to curb insecurity.

“This is crucial in meeting the increasing equipment requirements of AFN to confront current and emerging security threats.

“To achieve this, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with stakeholders, could put structures in place for adequate manpower training for DICON staff.

“This would further enhance their specialised manpower and increase their capacity for production of military hardware for the AFN,” he said.