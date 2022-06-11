Ekiti 2022: Political Thugs Attacking Me, My Supporters – Segun Oni

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti, Segun Oni, has cried out over alleged attacks on his supporters across the state.

Oni, a former governor of the state, will go to the polls on June 18 against the All Progressives Congress(APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’s Bisi Kolawole.

However, Oni stated that attacks on his supporters have been on the increase since his campaign began.

This is even as the police in the state said they have brought the situation under control.

Oni however, stated that he is not relenting in raising the alarm that political thugs were gradually taking over the political space and attacking perceived opponents.

scores of his supporters had either been macheted or beaten by political thugs in the last few days. He said this was a vindication of the alarm earlier raised that thugs and bandits had been imported to the state for the coming governorship election.

His observations were contained in a statement signed by his campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Jackson Adebayo, on Saturday in Ado Ekiti.

He stated that the incessant attacks on members of the party and his convoy of were becoming unbearable.

He revealed that four members of his campaign were also attacked at Itaji and Egbe Ekiti, in Oye and Gbonyin Local Government areas of Ekiti State during a campaign rally in the towns and are now being treated in two different hospitals.

The former governor said he wasn’t surprised at the upsurge in violent attacks being perpetrated by political actors.