Burial Rites Of Osinachi Nwachukwu Begins

The burial rites of Ekwueme singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu started on Tuesday.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

Recall that the gospel singer died on the 8th of April following allegations of being domestically abused by her husband.

The police arrested the husband, Peter Nwachukwu following allegations levelled against him.

Peter was charged for allegedly committing the crime that contravenes Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.