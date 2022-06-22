Burial Rites Of Osinachi Nwachukwu Begins

The burial rites of Ekwueme singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu started on Tuesday.
Recall that the gospel singer died on the 8th of April following allegations of being domestically abused by her husband.
The police arrested the husband, Peter Nwachukwu following allegations levelled against him.
Peter was charged for allegedly committing the crime that contravenes Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.
The singer’s husband on different occasions has denied being responsible for the death of his wife, claiming that she died of lung cancer.
The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had remanded Nwachukwu in Kuje Correctional Facility, despite his denial.
The burial rites spotted show that today (Tuesday) is the praise night at Michael Opara Square in Enugu by 7 pm.
A prayer night will be held in memory of the singer on the 24th of June, at the Amakpoko Umauka Central School Isochi Umunochi, Abia State.
The lying in state would be held on the 25th of June, 2022.
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.