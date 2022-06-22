Nigerians React To ‘Unhappy’ Facial Expression Of Portable’s Wife During Wedding Ceremony

Some Nigerians have expressed worry over the facial expression of Portable’s wife during their wedding ceremony.

Recall that Portable tied the knot with his lover and mother of his two sons, Zainab Badmus during their child’s naming ceremony on Tuesday.

Amidst the cheers from friends and family, Portable’s wife seemed unhappy in the videos that surfaced online.

Reacting, many netizens wondered what could be wrong with her as she’s expected to wear a smiling face today considering it’s her big day.

enythn081 wrote: “Why she now frown face for us now ??”

kenny_fab101 wrote: “This lady isn’t smiling abi she no Dey happy maybe portable don give her slap before the party”

bm_mundo wrote: “Who vex the wife?”

iammaryam_raz wrote: “Portable fit don tear dis girl slap before the programme cause she is not smiling at all”

acegabbana13 wrote: “She doesn’t even look happy”

bhadgal_kiki wrote: “Why potable wife do face like this shey she no like our celeb ni”

chefshadybalo wrote: “Mama baby doesn’t look happy o”

aderoju_27 wrote: “Iyawo sef no dey laugh nawa o”