Davido Goes In Search Of Boy Who Scored A1 Parallel In His WAEC Exams

The life of a young student who scored A1 in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams but has been home since 2021 is about to change after his story went viral.

This is as Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has signalled his interest in the boy’s case.

Taking to his Twitter account, Davido on Wednesday asked members of the public for help in locating the young Ghanaian boy.

The boy, identified as Morro Suleyman has been unable to further his studies because his parents are financially handicapped and don’t have the needed money to spend on his education.

His emotional sorry was shared on the micro-blogging site, Twitter by Nana Yaw who appealed to well-spirited people to come to the boy’s aide.

He explained that Suleyman was the best student at Sunyani SHS in 2021 but due to financial constraints, he’s still at home.

See the image of Suleyman’s result as shared by Yaw on Sunday, June 19.

Following the disclosure, Davido has asked for help in locating the boy.

Reacting to a publication on the boy’s predicament, Davido wrote: “who can please find this boy for me?”

See the tweet by the musician.