Desmond Elliot Celebrates Wife On Birthday, Says ‘You Are The Most Treasured Gift’

Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has showered praises on his wife as she celebrates her birthday.

The lawmaker representing the Surulere 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his wife, Victoria Eliot as he rendered praises on her.

The actor gushed over his wife as he describes her as ‘his most treasured gift’.

He wrote, “You are indeed my most treasured gift, a joy, a sister, lover, friend and teacher. I thank God for yet another birthday celebration, Babamai.

“I wish you the best; just the best. May you always be happy and fulfilled. I love you so dearly and wish you a very happy birthday, darling.”

The couple celebrated their 18th year anniversary on December 26, 2021.

See post below: