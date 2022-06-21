Eniola Badmus Reacts As Troll Labels Tiwa Savage’s Provocative Outfit As ‘Immoral’

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has carpeted a troll who labelled the sultry outfit of Nigerian female sensational singer Tiwa Savage as immoral.

Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and Tiwa Savage expressing excitement for having the opportunity to be on her music tour in Toronto.

In the photos, Eniola Badmus stuns in a blue dress and sneakers while Tiwa Savage wore yellow pants and a jacket which showed her cleavages.

Eniola Badmus wrote: WAS NICE SEEING MY HOMMIE DO HER THING LAST NITE IN TORONTO… CONGRATULATIONS GURL

Reacting to the photos, a troll questioned Tiwa Savage over her proactive outfit which she termed immoral.

aishagal6 wrote: “Mummy Jamal y nau dis dressing is immoral Ooooooogosssssh”

Eniola Badmus found the comment funny especially after someone countered the troll, saying Tiwa Savage is a hip-hop artist and she laughed over it with multiple emojis.

This is not the first time Tiwa Savage is been dragged online for wearing a sultry outfit and exposing her body but the singer seemed unbothered about what people are saying about her.