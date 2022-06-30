Funke Akindele’s Stepson Reacts To News Of Her Failed Marriage

Benito, son of JJC Skillz, has reacted to the announcement of his father’s separation from Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

This is coming shortly after JJC Skillz confirmed their separation in a post via his Instagram handle on Thursday morning.

According to him, he tried to ensure things don’t get to this stage but it eventually did.

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

Benito, who had in several posts in the past stated that there was crisis in his father’s marriage took to his Instagram story to write; ‘I spoke the truth mehn.’