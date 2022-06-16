‘I Have Lived With Disability For 40 Years’ – Actor Jigan BabaOja Strips On His Birthday

Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazeem popularly called Jigan BabaOja, stripped for his 40th birthday as he inspires people living with a disability.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jigan BabaOja shared a photo of himself wearing only his underwear.

Jigan BabaOjo said he has lived with disability for forty years of his life and he is using the post to inspire everyone living with a disability.

According to the actor, disability is never the end of one’s journey because there are a lot of things that one can achieve no matter the circumstances.

He wrote: “This is what I have lived with for 40th years of my life ! I m using this post to inspire everyone living with disability that this is never the end of our journey , there is a lot you can achieve no matter who you are ! Happy 40th birthday to me ! Get inspired life is beautiful.”

Jigan BabaOjo is an actor who does not allow his challenge to weigh him down.

In 2021, the actor cried out to movie producers to stop giving him gateman roles in movies as there are many other roles he can take up.