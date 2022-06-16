‘Yes! I’m Selling My Vote’ – Actor Okon Lagos Publicly Declares, Puts Price Tag (Video)

Ahead of the 2023 election, Nollywood actor cum comedian, Ime Bishop popularly called Okon Lagos has made a public announcement about selling his vote.

On election day, party delegates may try to induce voters with a little amount of money at the pooling unit to enable them to vote for their preferred candidate.

However, Okon Lagos seemed different about the strategy he would be using to sell his vote on election day.

In the funny video shared on his Instagram page, Okon Lagos said he’s less concerned about the popular cliche ‘Don’t sell your vote’ because he has his Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and he will sell his vote.

The actor said politicians appear at the pooling unit once in four years hence he would make them pay handsomely to cover up for the years ahead.

According to Okon Lagos, he would be selling his vote at a price tag of $1000 dollars per day, multiplied by four years at a generous exchange rate.