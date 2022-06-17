I Was Accused Of Spending N200m Promised To Orphanages — Davido

Music Star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed how he spent the N200m raised for him on his birthday.

Advertisement

In 2021, the music star raised over N200m from various Nigerian celebrities within 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday.

During a chat with South African comedian and TV host, Trevor Noah, Davido narrated how he was able to raise a huge sum of money. He said, “I started calling famous people…I was like c’mon you know I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that’s why this tour is called we rise by lifting others. I was scared it came up to $600,000 and at this point, I’m like can I keep this?”

Speaking further, Davido explained how he had a lot of thoughts on whether he should keep the money or give it out, adding that he sought advice from people, including his father whom he described as his mentor.

“We know that so much is going on around the world and I was like I can’t be that insensitive and I spoke to my dad who is my mentor and he said ‘you know you can’t keep that money.’ A lot of people were like no keep it, you’ve done so much for the community.”

Davido further went on to explain how some people thought he had spent the money on himself. He said he was getting tweets about him spending the money because he bought two cars.

He said, ” I started getting tweets like ‘this dude kept the money.’ Because after that, I bought two more cars. I bought a Lamborghini…that was just my money though.”

During the discussion, the music star revealed that his goal would be to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday while praying that his colleagues and friends would always show support for his kind-hearted act.