Ignoring S/East In Power Equation Sending Wrong Signal – Sen. Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani

Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East, has expressed concern that the South-East zone’s continued neglect in the power equation sends the wrong signals that the region is unwanted in the Nigerian Union.

Senator Nnamani spoke during an appearance on Arise Television.

He noted that no South Easterner has been considered for President or Vice President since Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Rtd) was eased out of the number two position under Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

Nnamani bemoaned that successive central administration had ignored and discarded the power equation that had traditionally recognized the South-East zone as one of the legs of the tripod in the country’s power equation.

“This is the dilemma of the Igbo man. We have been shortchanged in the leadership of Nigeria. This is not the nation our progenitors negotiated for. It is against the spirit of a Nigerian union where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood, we stand.

“How can we (Ndigbo) be proud to belong to a union where we cannot aspire or be considered for top positions?

”If 2023 passes without the South East being accommodated in the power arrangements, we would have to wait for the next 16 years and will be out of power reckoning for 40 years from 1999,” he said.

