I’m Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that he would not forego his presidential ambition for anyone, including the presidential candidates of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

He stated this in an exclusive interview with Punch NG on Friday.

When asked how he intends to defeat the APC and the PDP, considering their nationwide spread, Kwankwaso said, “the Kwankwasiya movement is very popular, and we’ll even win in the North-Eastern region. I’m happy that the Electoral Bill was signed into law, and that would make it difficult for anyone to rig us as they’ve always done in the past.

“Once there’s a free and fair election, it’ll be difficult for anyone to defeat us. Hence, I am certain of victory against Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, at the polls in 2023.”

Queried on whether he would step down for Atiku to defeat the ruling APC, he stated that he wouldn’t be stepping down.

“I won’t be stepping down for anyone, our party is popular across the country, and we’re sure of victory at the polls.

“Our candidacy is based on capacity and performance. Nigerians will not vote for any experiment now, people are looking for those that have done it better in the past, and people who are trusted.

“Nigerians want someone that can unite Nigeria, improve the education system, and end the issue of incessant insecurity. We’ve always cared for the people. And many, especially the poor masses, were happy that I got the presidential ticket of the NNPP.”