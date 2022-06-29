Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing React As Blessing CEO Strips To Bikini To Show Off New Body After Cosmetic Surgery

Top Nollywood actresses, such as Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, Uche Ogbodo have reacted to the new body of self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro after she went under the knife for a liposuction procedure in order to boost her self-confidence.

Blessing Okoro recently took to her social media handle to announce that she had undergone a cosmetic surgery to enhance her bodily features.

The controversial relationship expert had since kept her fans and followers abreast with her healing process.

In her recent update, the mother of two shared a video of herself just clad in bikinis, showing off her new bodily features.

She captioned the video; ”Throw back …4 days after liposuction”

Reacting to the Blessing liposuction, the Nollywood actresses hailed her new shape.

nkechi_blessing_sunday wrote; ”Burst everywhere 🔥🔥🔥 Their real dad..#Keepingupwithblessingceoyansh✌️”

Ucheogbodo wrote; ‘E show’

Iyabo Ojo shared a laughing emoji

Note that, Blessings’ surgery is coming a few weeks after she took to her Instagram to disclose that girls that do liposuction are lazy and won’t find husbands.