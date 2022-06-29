Nigerians React As Big Brother Naija Season 7 Set To Return

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions after the biggest Africa reality TV show Big Brother Naija hinted at returning to the screen in a few days.

The show organizers made the announcement on their social media platforms but did not disclose the date of the show.

This is coming barely two weeks after the season 6 Reunion show ended.

A snippet shared on Instagram has the caption: “It’s coming, can you keep up?”

This stirred mixed reactions online, while some Nigerians opined that the show should not air to avoid distraction from the political space, others expressed their anticipation for the show.

@iamabayorr wrote: “Some people will still argue for cancellation of #BBNaija new season like it’s will solve our problems ahead of Nigeria 2023 elections. Hold government accountable for bad governance not private investors.”

speximen_ wrote: “Truthfully we don’t need BB Naija this year , we don’t want our youth to be distracted from getting PVC n voting … we need to keep up the energy till 2023 elections”

@Factsgeneration wrote: “If you see radiant and Motun on your team next season those ones are thieves they will con you in the name of ship and throw your boy under the bus as they coordinate with the female fav on how to continue scamming ! They don’t have boundaries #BBNaija”

king_tony_8 wrote: “Yes I’m ready to waste my time again”

cisca01 wrote: “We ain’t ready… Weti dey our mind na election #focus”

charnice_04 wrote: “You should know,You should know.Its the show we all been waiting for ,Activity big brother Naija”

netizens9ja wrote: “Go and get ur PVC o. Program don come to distract us”

cherrysams1 wrote: “Not now biggie , we have a bigger problem in naija”