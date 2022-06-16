Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter ‘Press Necks’ With Breathtaking Photos As She Poses With Her Car

Instagram brand influencer, Priscilla Ajoke, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, surely knows how to keep up with the celebrity lifestyle.

Taking to her Instagram page, a few minutes ago, Priscilla Ojo shared breathtaking photos as she stuns in an orange dress and white ankle boots.

The 21-year-old brand influencer was also seen posing with her car as she gives different postures.

She captioned the photos: “Big on me, Always”

Many of her followers gushed over the photos as they showered her with lovely compliments.

babatundeakingbola wrote: “Always on point”

e_nitan_xx wrote: “The goal is to stay pretty always”

ta.essentials wrote: So pretty

claymonez wrote: “Seat cover is dope as well”

lightskindoll__ wrote: “So beautiful, Only one PRISCY”

onuchukwu_chioma wrote: “Always looking stunning”

Recall that Priscilla Ojo recently sparked mixed reactions after flaunting an engagement ring on her finger weeks after an alleged affair with Kizz Daniel.

The young entrepreneur uploaded a video on her Instagram page flaunting a beautiful ring on her engagement finger.

She captioned the video, “It’s the season of love”