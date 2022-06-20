James Brown Reacts As Bobrisky Shows Off 400M Mansion

Advertisement

Controversial cross dresser, James Brown has congratulated his senior colleague, Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky over his latest achievement.

Bobrisky proved naysayers wrong after sharing a photo of his four hundred million naira mansion on social media.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Bobrisky wrote: ” I brought myself a smart home. This is what a home of 400, 000million in one of the best locations in Lagos.”

Reacting to the development, James Brown via his Instagram on Sunday congratulated Bobrisky over his new achievement, adding that the male Barbie had always believed in his dreams.

He wrote; ”Congratulation Bobrisky for your new house. Have always believe in your dreams.

”When you use to tell me that you want to get your own big mansion. I am so happy when i come back, will come and eat my own cake.

Even the bible says celebrates your enemy.”