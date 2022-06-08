Jesus Trends On WhatsApp Statues Across Nigeria. Here Is Why

For the past few hours, there have been a sudden, now ubiquitous change on the statuses of many Nigerians using the popular messaging app known as WhatsApp.

This comes after a popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey urged Christians across different social medium to share the name ‘Jesus’ into the atmosphere following the attack on Christian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5th which led to a national outcry and devastation.

The occurrence was widely condemned in Nigeria and the international community.

To cleanse the atmosphere of the sorrow and tears the Ondo massacre brought up the nation, the singer via his Instagram page, urged every believer to make the word Jesus their profile picture and statues.

Posting the picture, he wrote; “Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time. And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS! Let the world ask what is going on. And we’ll tell them – JESUS IS GOING ON !”

Interestingly, a lot of Nigerians in and across Nigeria obeyed the singer, as statues and profile picture of christian are covered with the word, Jesus.

